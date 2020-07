Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

quiet wooded country living yet just 10 minutes from the landing and all branson has to offer! nice renovated 2 bedroom apartments with brand new appliances and renovated flooring, bathroom, and kitchen. new owners have put over $100,000 into this 24 unit complex in past year alone and plan to keep improving through 2019. 6 buildings on a 12 acre wooded lot with views. each apartment come with washer and dryer. 17 of the 24 units have been renovated with 2 more being done over the next month or so. pics are of the last apartment renovated so actual apartment may vary... but all have been redone and all have new appliances.