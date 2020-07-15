325 Majestic Dr #135

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly new construction recently renovated stainless steel

New Construction-Never Occupied 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Level Lakeside Apartment - Life Style for Rent-Luxury Apartment on Table Rock Lake located in The Majestic. From the moment you move into any one of our dynamic floor plans at Majestic Quarters, you will discover the uncommon convenience and beauty of our apartments and beautiful Table Rock Lake. Our luxury apartments for rent in Branson, MO are complete with a beautiful outdoor pool, upgraded modern finishes such as granite counters tops, stainless smudge proof appliances with vinyl plank flooring with washers and dryers available.



From the moment you move in, you'll be just around the bend from adventure. Once you've found the floor plan that's right for you, call us to set up a tour of our available lake-view or lakeside apartments! 417-337-7368 or see more details here www.thousandhillsrealty.com



**** Storage Units On-Site Available For Rent *****



