325 Majestic Dr #135

325 Majestic Drive · (417) 337-8081 ext. 203
Location

325 Majestic Drive, Taney County, MO 65616

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 325 Majestic Dr #135 · Avail. now

$855

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
new construction
New Construction-Never Occupied 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Level Lakeside Apartment - Life Style for Rent-Luxury Apartment on Table Rock Lake located in The Majestic. From the moment you move into any one of our dynamic floor plans at Majestic Quarters, you will discover the uncommon convenience and beauty of our apartments and beautiful Table Rock Lake. Our luxury apartments for rent in Branson, MO are complete with a beautiful outdoor pool, upgraded modern finishes such as granite counters tops, stainless smudge proof appliances with vinyl plank flooring with washers and dryers available.

From the moment you move in, you'll be just around the bend from adventure. Once you've found the floor plan that's right for you, call us to set up a tour of our available lake-view or lakeside apartments! 417-337-7368 or see more details here www.thousandhillsrealty.com

**** Storage Units On-Site Available For Rent *****

(RLNE5814674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

