Taney County, MO
319 Cliff House Road #B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

319 Cliff House Road #B

319 Cliff House Rd · (417) 337-8081 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

319 Cliff House Rd, Taney County, MO 65731

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 319 Cliff House Road #B · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Powersite, MO, a short drive from Branson, MO - Breathtaking views overlooking Lake Taneycomo and Bull Shoals await you at this spacious duplex. Located just 9 miles from Branson Landing, in Branson, MO., this modern sleek home features an open floor plan with large kitchen complete with stainless appliances, kitchen bar and separate dining area. The master bedroom is on main level with two bedrooms downstairs in the full finished walkout basement. Two full and one half bath per side with marble counter tops, walk-in closets, plentiful storage and attached garage.

Contact the Leasing Professionals 417-337-RENT(7368) to schedule a personal tour of this remarkable home.

See this and all our available properties at www.thousandhillsrealty.com

(RLNE2739640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Cliff House Road #B have any available units?
319 Cliff House Road #B has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 Cliff House Road #B have?
Some of 319 Cliff House Road #B's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Cliff House Road #B currently offering any rent specials?
319 Cliff House Road #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Cliff House Road #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Cliff House Road #B is pet friendly.
Does 319 Cliff House Road #B offer parking?
Yes, 319 Cliff House Road #B offers parking.
Does 319 Cliff House Road #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Cliff House Road #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Cliff House Road #B have a pool?
No, 319 Cliff House Road #B does not have a pool.
Does 319 Cliff House Road #B have accessible units?
No, 319 Cliff House Road #B does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Cliff House Road #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Cliff House Road #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Cliff House Road #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Cliff House Road #B does not have units with air conditioning.
