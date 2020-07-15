All apartments in Taney County
314 Lone Pine
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

314 Lone Pine

314 Lone Pine Road · (417) 336-1902
Location

314 Lone Pine Road, Taney County, MO 65616

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 314 Lone Pine · Avail. Aug 15

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
314 Lone Pine Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home Near Table Rock - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has plenty of space for all your needs! Is is a split level home, with large basement, great deck for entertaining, Winter view of Table Rock lake, and large 2-3 car attached garage. It is only 5 minutes away from Moonshine Beach and Table Rock State Park Marina, and near several other Branson attractions!

Appliances included are dishwasher, stove, microwave, garbage disposal, and water softener.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Property is pet friendly!

Application fee is per applicant 18 years and over.
Square footage is approximate.
All properties listed with BTLPM are non smoking properties.

Contact:
Branson Tri Lakes Property Management
Sarah Sue Brockett, broker member
417-336-1902 OR leaseagent@btlpm.com

(RLNE3345279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Lone Pine have any available units?
314 Lone Pine has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 Lone Pine have?
Some of 314 Lone Pine's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Lone Pine currently offering any rent specials?
314 Lone Pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Lone Pine pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Lone Pine is pet friendly.
Does 314 Lone Pine offer parking?
Yes, 314 Lone Pine offers parking.
Does 314 Lone Pine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Lone Pine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Lone Pine have a pool?
No, 314 Lone Pine does not have a pool.
Does 314 Lone Pine have accessible units?
No, 314 Lone Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Lone Pine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Lone Pine has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Lone Pine have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Lone Pine does not have units with air conditioning.
