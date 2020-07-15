Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

314 Lone Pine Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home Near Table Rock - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has plenty of space for all your needs! Is is a split level home, with large basement, great deck for entertaining, Winter view of Table Rock lake, and large 2-3 car attached garage. It is only 5 minutes away from Moonshine Beach and Table Rock State Park Marina, and near several other Branson attractions!



Appliances included are dishwasher, stove, microwave, garbage disposal, and water softener.



Tenant pays all utilities.



Property is pet friendly!



Application fee is per applicant 18 years and over.

Square footage is approximate.

All properties listed with BTLPM are non smoking properties.



Contact:

Branson Tri Lakes Property Management

Sarah Sue Brockett, broker member

417-336-1902 OR leaseagent@btlpm.com



(RLNE3345279)