Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

251 Kayla Lane #B

251 Kayla Lane · (417) 337-8081 ext. 203
Location

251 Kayla Lane, Taney County, MO 65616

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 251 Kayla Lane #B · Avail. Aug 1

$875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
251 Kayla Lane #B Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Branson, MO - Don't miss this three bedroom, two bath rental in Branson, MO. All the appliances are furnished, excluding the washer and dryer. There are full size connections. This garden unit has modern paint and carpet colors and it's move-in ready.

Enjoy sitting on the back deck and watching the wildlife or nightlife of Branson. Located just minutes from the Branson High School and Buchanan Elementary & Intermediate School. Dinning and Shopping is just minutes away on Branson Hills Parkway (Chili's, Panda Express, Pizza Hut, Target, TJ MAXX, Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and more)

Call 417-337-RENT (7368) today for more information on this property or to schedule a showing. Browse all of our available properties by visiting our website at: www.thousandhillsrealty.com.

(RLNE4437687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

