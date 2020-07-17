Amenities

251 Kayla Lane #B Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Branson, MO - Don't miss this three bedroom, two bath rental in Branson, MO. All the appliances are furnished, excluding the washer and dryer. There are full size connections. This garden unit has modern paint and carpet colors and it's move-in ready.



Enjoy sitting on the back deck and watching the wildlife or nightlife of Branson. Located just minutes from the Branson High School and Buchanan Elementary & Intermediate School. Dinning and Shopping is just minutes away on Branson Hills Parkway (Chili's, Panda Express, Pizza Hut, Target, TJ MAXX, Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and more)



