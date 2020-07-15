111 Millstone Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Custom Home Coming Soon - NEWLY LISTED! The always popular Mill Creek subdivision, now has a custom home available. These properties typically lease with in days. This 4 bedroom home with additional bonus room home, comes with beautiful custom finishes throughout. From the reclaimed wood, custom cabinetry, and chef kitchen, you will find it hard to find a comparable rental on the market. Two master suites are on the main level, perfect for anyone looking to avoid stairs, and another 2 bedroom and additional bath will be found upstairs. The over size garage, can fit all of your toys and with a location close to 65 and two exists away from the hospital you will be pressed to find a better home available for rent. Call today, as showings will be easy to schedule and a move-in can be available in a just a couple of weeks.



(RLNE3483522)