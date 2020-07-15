All apartments in Taney County
111 Millstone Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

111 Millstone Court

111 Millstone Court · (417) 336-3800
Location

111 Millstone Court, Taney County, MO 65616

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Millstone Court · Avail. now

$2,475

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3644 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Custom Home Coming Soon - NEWLY LISTED! The always popular Mill Creek subdivision, now has a custom home available. These properties typically lease with in days. This 4 bedroom home with additional bonus room home, comes with beautiful custom finishes throughout. From the reclaimed wood, custom cabinetry, and chef kitchen, you will find it hard to find a comparable rental on the market. Two master suites are on the main level, perfect for anyone looking to avoid stairs, and another 2 bedroom and additional bath will be found upstairs. The over size garage, can fit all of your toys and with a location close to 65 and two exists away from the hospital you will be pressed to find a better home available for rent. Call today, as showings will be easy to schedule and a move-in can be available in a just a couple of weeks.

(RLNE3483522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Millstone Court have any available units?
111 Millstone Court has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 111 Millstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
111 Millstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Millstone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Millstone Court is pet friendly.
Does 111 Millstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 111 Millstone Court offers parking.
Does 111 Millstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Millstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Millstone Court have a pool?
No, 111 Millstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 111 Millstone Court have accessible units?
No, 111 Millstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Millstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Millstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Millstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Millstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
