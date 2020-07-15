/
3 bedroom apartments
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sugar Creek, MO
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
405 Ridge Drive
405 Ridge Drive, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
920 N High St
920 North High Street, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1133 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home is located at 920 N High St in the quiet town of Sugar Creek. A video walk through of the property can be seen here: https://youtu.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
11804 Felton St.
11804 Felton Street, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
960 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Home - Located just north of Hwy 24 in Sugar Creek, this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been fully remodeled and is not ready for a new resident! This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with tons of room for the
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Creek
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1509 North Ponca Drive
1509 North Ponca Street, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1150 sqft
This 3 bdrm, 1 bath split entry is full of improvements for you to enjoy. Including new flooring, paint and light fixtures as well as stainless steel appliances. Not to mention the newer thermal windows. Large fenced yard.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mill Creek
15304 E Swearingen Road
15304 Swearingen Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1363 sqft
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - Secluded road in Independence $1050 - 15304 E Swearingen Rd, Independence, MO Secluded 3 bd / 1 ba with an attached 1-car garage. House is all on one level.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Bundschu
520 N. Crysler Avenue
520 North Crysler Street, Independence, MO
AVAILABLE - 4 bed 2 bath in Independence - Super Cute 4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Independence.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1918 N Whitney Road
1918 North Whitney Road, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1056 sqft
REDUCED: Independence Area 3 BDR/2 BTH - *Move In Special!* - *HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN WITHIN 15 DAYS!* Check out this Newly Remodeled 3 bdr 2 bath show stopping home. Luscious counter space, all appliances included.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Farview
18228 E 12th Ter N
18228 East 12th Terrace North, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 310298 Newly updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex with single car garage. Located in Fort Osage school district. All utilities paid by tenant. Duplex is Move in Ready.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Creek
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Bridger
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Glendale
2511 Tamaqua Ridge Dr
2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1064 sqft
Great House in Independence. 3bedroom/1bathroom You will not want to miss all the new that is in this house! Located close to all that Independence has to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Valley View
15402 E 3rd Ter S
15402 East 3rd Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1465 sqft
Lovely home in Independence! Great Finished space in the basement. Located close to all that Independence has to offer. Single Family Home Rent 1395.00 Deposit 1300.00 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage Family friendly neighborhood , remodeled home.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Sterling Gardens
11210 East 49th Street South
11210 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1308 sqft
Well Cared for 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath ranch style home! Huge oversized lot great for kids to play or to plant a garden. In Raytown School District. Attached one car garage.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Heart of Independence
132 West Linden Avenue
132 West Linden Avenue, Independence, MO
Located just off Noland Rd. and 23rd St. this 4 Bedroom 1.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
South India Mound
404 Lawn, Ave
404 Lawn Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1234 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 bath Home - this is a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home with Garage. (RLNE5903174)
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North India Mound
312 N Drury Ave
312 North Drury Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 312 N Drury Ave in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Cunningham Ridge
3500 Hunter Ave
3500 Hunter Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
888 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in private driveway - Cute secluded 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent SOON! This home features a large living room, eat in kitchen, and a full basement for extra storage with easy access to attached one car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockwood
2409 S Crescent Ave
2409 South Crescent Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Independence MO - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Ranch available SOON! Nicely remodeled home, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Mill Creek
1808 North Kiger Road
1808 North Kiger Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch with 4th nonconforming bedroom in walkout basement. New interior and exterior paint, BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets and countertops, new LVP flooring and refinished hardwoods.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gracemor-randolph Corners
8200 Northeast 51st Street
8200 Northeast 51st Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1446 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is perfect for you! You'll have to see the the improvements such as refinished wood floors, interior paint, 6 panel doors, updated
Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Gracemor-randolph Corners
4834 North Wallace Avenue
4834 North Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Welcome to this wonderful home with FOUR bedrooms! You're greeted by the large main floor bedroom/multipurpose room with new carpet.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridger
18514 East 19th Terrace Court South
18514 E 19th Ter S, Independence, MO
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
Last updated March 24 at 05:10 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridger
1922 South Elizabeth Avenue
1922 South Elizabeth Avenue, Independence, MO
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a fireplace and a ceiling fan in living room.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Three Trails
3113 South Claremont Avenue
3113 South Claremont Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
This cute 3 bed 1 bath house is now ready for new tenants! This cute home features new carpeting, a large living area, three great sized bedrooms and a spacious fenced-in backyard. The home also offers a renovated bathroom.
