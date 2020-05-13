All apartments in Sugar Creek
3703 N Union Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

3703 N Union Street

3703 North Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

3703 North Union Street, Sugar Creek, MO 64050

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3703 N Union St - 3703 N Union St is a 3 bed 1 bath home that's located in Sugar Creek, MO and has easy access to multiple highways!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Electric range
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-Carpet
-Unfinished walkout basement
-Fenced yard
-Storage shed

AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$925.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$925.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3710808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 N Union Street have any available units?
3703 N Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 3703 N Union Street have?
Some of 3703 N Union Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 N Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
3703 N Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 N Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3703 N Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 3703 N Union Street offer parking?
No, 3703 N Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 3703 N Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 N Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 N Union Street have a pool?
No, 3703 N Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 3703 N Union Street have accessible units?
No, 3703 N Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 N Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 N Union Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3703 N Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3703 N Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.

