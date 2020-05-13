3703 N Union Street

Amenities
3703 N Union St - 3703 N Union St is a 3 bed 1 bath home that's located in Sugar Creek, MO and has easy access to multiple highways!
-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Electric range
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-Carpet
-Unfinished walkout basement
-Fenced yard
-Storage shed
AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$925.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$925.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE3710808)