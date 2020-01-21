All apartments in Sugar Creek
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:17 PM

2311 N. River Blvd

2311 North River Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2311 North River Boulevard, Sugar Creek, MO 64050

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom, one bath now available. Updated flooring, fresh paint, kitchen appliances. Washer/Dryer provided.

Off street & parking in basement garage. Plenty of storage area in the basement.

Lawn maintenance taken care of by landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

