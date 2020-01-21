Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sugar Creek, MO
/
2311 N. River Blvd
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:17 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2311 N. River Blvd
2311 North River Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2311 North River Boulevard, Sugar Creek, MO 64050
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom, one bath now available. Updated flooring, fresh paint, kitchen appliances. Washer/Dryer provided.
Off street & parking in basement garage. Plenty of storage area in the basement.
Lawn maintenance taken care of by landlord
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2311 N. River Blvd have any available units?
2311 N. River Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sugar Creek, MO
.
What amenities does 2311 N. River Blvd have?
Some of 2311 N. River Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2311 N. River Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2311 N. River Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 N. River Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2311 N. River Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sugar Creek
.
Does 2311 N. River Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2311 N. River Blvd offers parking.
Does 2311 N. River Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 N. River Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 N. River Blvd have a pool?
No, 2311 N. River Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2311 N. River Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2311 N. River Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 N. River Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 N. River Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 N. River Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2311 N. River Blvd has units with air conditioning.
