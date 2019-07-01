All apartments in Sugar Creek
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

132 Novak St

132 Novak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

132 Novak Street, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for rent in Sugar Creek, MO. This 812 sq ft home has a rear entry garage with washer and dryer hook up and hardwood floors in a quite neighborhood. Owner is will to work with move in cost. This unit rents for $650.00 a month and is ready now for move in. The unit has a gas furnace and water heater and central air. Refrigerator and electric stove comes with the unit. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and Renters insurance required. Please contact scott@premiereproperty.com or call 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Novak St have any available units?
132 Novak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 132 Novak St have?
Some of 132 Novak St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Novak St currently offering any rent specials?
132 Novak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Novak St pet-friendly?
No, 132 Novak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Creek.
Does 132 Novak St offer parking?
Yes, 132 Novak St offers parking.
Does 132 Novak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Novak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Novak St have a pool?
No, 132 Novak St does not have a pool.
Does 132 Novak St have accessible units?
No, 132 Novak St does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Novak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Novak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Novak St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 Novak St has units with air conditioning.
