132 Novak St

Two Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for rent in Sugar Creek, MO. This 812 sq ft home has a rear entry garage with washer and dryer hook up and hardwood floors in a quite neighborhood. Owner is will to work with move in cost. This unit rents for $650.00 a month and is ready now for move in. The unit has a gas furnace and water heater and central air. Refrigerator and electric stove comes with the unit. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and Renters insurance required. Please contact scott@premiereproperty.com or call 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769