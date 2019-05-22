All apartments in Sugar Creek
Find more places like 117 S HIGH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Creek, MO
/
117 S HIGH ST
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

117 S HIGH ST

117 South High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

117 South High Street, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4711743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 S HIGH ST have any available units?
117 S HIGH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
Is 117 S HIGH ST currently offering any rent specials?
117 S HIGH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 S HIGH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 S HIGH ST is pet friendly.
Does 117 S HIGH ST offer parking?
No, 117 S HIGH ST does not offer parking.
Does 117 S HIGH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 S HIGH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 S HIGH ST have a pool?
No, 117 S HIGH ST does not have a pool.
Does 117 S HIGH ST have accessible units?
No, 117 S HIGH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 117 S HIGH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 S HIGH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 S HIGH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 S HIGH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MONorth Kansas City, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MORoeland Park, KSSmithville, MOMission, KS
Parkville, MOMerriam, KSGreenwood, MOPleasant Hill, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOPlatte City, MOLansing, KSSpring Hill, KSGardner, KSLouisburg, KSWarrensburg, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City