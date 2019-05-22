Rent Calculator
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
117 S HIGH ST
117 South High Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
117 South High Street, Sugar Creek, MO 64054
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4711743)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 S HIGH ST have any available units?
117 S HIGH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sugar Creek, MO
.
Is 117 S HIGH ST currently offering any rent specials?
117 S HIGH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 S HIGH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 S HIGH ST is pet friendly.
Does 117 S HIGH ST offer parking?
No, 117 S HIGH ST does not offer parking.
Does 117 S HIGH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 S HIGH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 S HIGH ST have a pool?
No, 117 S HIGH ST does not have a pool.
Does 117 S HIGH ST have accessible units?
No, 117 S HIGH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 117 S HIGH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 S HIGH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 S HIGH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 S HIGH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
