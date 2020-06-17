11543 E Lexington Ave - 10

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Cute and clean property! Featuring a brand new laundry room in the basement almost ready to use! 2bd, 1 large bath, good size rooms and updated kitchen. Parking front & back. Lots of windows and updated appliances.

Tenant pays electric & gas, water & trash included in rent.

This is a NO smoking, NO pets property. These rules will be strictly enforced.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531