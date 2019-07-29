Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sugar Creek
Find more places like 11417 East Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sugar Creek, MO
/
11417 East Lexington Avenue
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11417 East Lexington Avenue
11417 E Lexington Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11417 E Lexington Ave, Sugar Creek, MO 64054
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom Duplex with lots of storage. Unit has carpet in all rooms except kitchen and dining area. Call today to schedule a tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have any available units?
11417 East Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sugar Creek, MO
.
What amenities does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 11417 East Lexington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11417 East Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11417 East Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11417 East Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11417 East Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sugar Creek
.
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 11417 East Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11417 East Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 11417 East Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11417 East Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11417 East Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11417 East Lexington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Kearney, MO
Roeland Park, KS
Mission, KS
Merriam, KS
Pleasant Hill, MO
Belton, MO
Raymore, MO
Platte City, MO
Spring Hill, KS
Gardner, KS
Warrensburg, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City