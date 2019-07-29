All apartments in Sugar Creek
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

11417 East Lexington Avenue

11417 E Lexington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11417 E Lexington Ave, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

2 Bedroom Duplex with lots of storage. Unit has carpet in all rooms except kitchen and dining area. Call today to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have any available units?
11417 East Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 11417 East Lexington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11417 East Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11417 East Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11417 East Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11417 East Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Creek.
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 11417 East Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11417 East Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 11417 East Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11417 East Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11417 East Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11417 East Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11417 East Lexington Avenue has units with air conditioning.

