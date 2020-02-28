All apartments in Sugar Creek
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:20 PM

109 South Oak Ridge Terrace

109 Oak Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

109 Oak Ridge Terrace, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 2 bed 1 bath multifamily house.

This cute home features gorgeous hardwood flooring, a large living area and a renovated kitchen and bath. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City off of 24 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace have any available units?
109 South Oak Ridge Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace have?
Some of 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
109 South Oak Ridge Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace offer parking?
No, 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace have a pool?
No, 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 South Oak Ridge Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

