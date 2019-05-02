All apartments in Sugar Creek
10605 E Scarritt Ave

10605 E Scarritt Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10605 E Scarritt Ave, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
10605 E Scarritt Ave. Sugar Creek, MO 64054
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Sugar Creek available immediately for rent.

2BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $725.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at
https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/658029

App fees differ online

(RLNE4685598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10605 E Scarritt Ave have any available units?
10605 E Scarritt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 10605 E Scarritt Ave have?
Some of 10605 E Scarritt Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10605 E Scarritt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10605 E Scarritt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10605 E Scarritt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10605 E Scarritt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10605 E Scarritt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10605 E Scarritt Ave offers parking.
Does 10605 E Scarritt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10605 E Scarritt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10605 E Scarritt Ave have a pool?
No, 10605 E Scarritt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10605 E Scarritt Ave have accessible units?
No, 10605 E Scarritt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10605 E Scarritt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10605 E Scarritt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10605 E Scarritt Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10605 E Scarritt Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
