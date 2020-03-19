All apartments in Sugar Creek
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:14 AM

106 S Northern Blvd

106 South Northern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

106 South Northern Boulevard, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
106 S Northern Blvd Sugar Creek, MO 64054
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $825.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit score

Please call for more info.

(RLNE4527493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 S Northern Blvd have any available units?
106 S Northern Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 106 S Northern Blvd have?
Some of 106 S Northern Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 S Northern Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
106 S Northern Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 S Northern Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 S Northern Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 106 S Northern Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 106 S Northern Blvd offers parking.
Does 106 S Northern Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 S Northern Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 S Northern Blvd have a pool?
No, 106 S Northern Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 106 S Northern Blvd have accessible units?
No, 106 S Northern Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 106 S Northern Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 S Northern Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 S Northern Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 S Northern Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

