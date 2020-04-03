801 Moreau Street

Amenities
Fabulous warehouse space....Located in the city limits of Ste. Genevieve with easy highway access.
Single Story, pre-engineered metal building with metal roof.
Consists of :
Main Building 325 X 85 - 27,625 sq ft Warehouse 91 X 58 - 5278 sq ft Office 44 X 33 - 1452 sq ft Total of 34,355 sq ft.
Office area consists of 4 individual offices, common area, 2 bathrooms, storage/records room & entrance lobby.
For office - 2 loading docks & 1 ground level loading door plus 3 additional loading docks
Sprinkler System in the building and parking for approximately 40 cars.
Call for more details.