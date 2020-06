Amenities

Upstairs apartment unit available February 1, 2020. Unit has 2 bedrooms of which one is a master suite with walk-in closet. 2 full baths, eat-in kitchen, living room and laundry. $750 a month + deposit includes water/sewer, internet and trash pickup. No showings until February 1st at current tenants request. Inside photos available once vacant 02/01/2020. Property is located next door to Stella & Me Cafe.