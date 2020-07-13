All apartments in St. Robert
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Oak Point

105 Saint Robert Plaza Dr · (573) 410-1301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Saint Robert Plaza Dr, St. Robert, MO 65584

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20-221 · Avail. Aug 29

$856

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 18-226 · Avail. Sep 8

$856

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Point.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
guest parking
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Oak Point Townhomes in Saint Robert, Missouri, offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes. Our all-electric homes feature fully equipped kitchens, large double closets, private patios & stackable washer/dryer connections. Residents also enjoy having a free assigned carport and the luxury of private entry, with no neighbors above or below.

Our welcoming community provides a variety of premium amenities, including 24-hour emergency maintenance, an onsite fitness center, a business center (with printer), and free DVD rentals, updated monthly. Enjoy a swim in our refreshing pool, meet the neighbors at our resident happy hour events, or spend time after school with your children at our onsite playground. Oak Point Townhomes also offers excellent onsite guest parking to make having visitors easy to do!

We have no doubt that you will love living at Oak Point Townhomes, where our goal is to make coming home the best part of your day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in lease (1 per unit).

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oak Point have any available units?
Oak Point has 2 units available starting at $856 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oak Point have?
Some of Oak Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Point currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Point is pet friendly.
Does Oak Point offer parking?
Yes, Oak Point offers parking.
Does Oak Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Point have a pool?
Yes, Oak Point has a pool.
Does Oak Point have accessible units?
No, Oak Point does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Point has units with dishwashers.
Does Oak Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oak Point has units with air conditioning.

