Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Oak Point Townhomes in Saint Robert, Missouri, offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes. Our all-electric homes feature fully equipped kitchens, large double closets, private patios & stackable washer/dryer connections. Residents also enjoy having a free assigned carport and the luxury of private entry, with no neighbors above or below.



Our welcoming community provides a variety of premium amenities, including 24-hour emergency maintenance, an onsite fitness center, a business center (with printer), and free DVD rentals, updated monthly. Enjoy a swim in our refreshing pool, meet the neighbors at our resident happy hour events, or spend time after school with your children at our onsite playground. Oak Point Townhomes also offers excellent onsite guest parking to make having visitors easy to do!



We have no doubt that you will love living at Oak Point Townhomes, where our goal is to make coming home the best part of your day.