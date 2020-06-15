200 Vickie Lynn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Due to Covid-19 Walker Rentals will not be conducting in person showings at this time. This property features a self viewing option. Please visit www.rently.com or visit this link: https://secure.rently.com/properties/1600723/edit for more information***



This is a spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome located close to the business district of Saint Robert and minutes away from the main gate of Fort Leonard Wood. Step into the spacious living room which offers laminate flooring and includes a ceiling fan. The kitchen and dining area feature medium oak cabinets with white appliances. Washer and dryer are included with the home. Upstairs there are two carpeted bedrooms and a full bathroom. All carpet was replaced in 2020!! This home also includes lawn care. Call for more information or to schedule a showing!



1 pet only allowed. Dogs have a 50 lbs weight limit max.

350.00 Non-refundable pet fee. Pet Rent $30.00 per month, due on the 1st of each month.



** Breed restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Mastiffs, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs,Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes or mixes with these breeds.



Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

