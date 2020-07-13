All apartments in St. Robert
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

100 Shara Dr

100 Shara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

100 Shara Drive, St. Robert, MO 65584

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Just Minutes To Fort Leonard Woods Main Gate - 1st Months Rent $1645.00
Privacy Fenced Backyard
2 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer Hookups
Small Pet Friendly
No Smoking

(RLNE3490869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

