Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Robert
Find more places like 100 Shara Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Robert, MO
/
100 Shara Dr
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
100 Shara Dr
100 Shara Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Robert
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
100 Shara Drive, St. Robert, MO 65584
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Just Minutes To Fort Leonard Woods Main Gate - 1st Months Rent $1645.00
Privacy Fenced Backyard
2 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer Hookups
Small Pet Friendly
No Smoking
(RLNE3490869)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 Shara Dr have any available units?
100 Shara Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Robert, MO
.
What amenities does 100 Shara Dr have?
Some of 100 Shara Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 100 Shara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
100 Shara Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Shara Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Shara Dr is pet friendly.
Does 100 Shara Dr offer parking?
Yes, 100 Shara Dr offers parking.
Does 100 Shara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Shara Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Shara Dr have a pool?
No, 100 Shara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 100 Shara Dr have accessible units?
No, 100 Shara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Shara Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Shara Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Shara Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Shara Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oak Point
105 Saint Robert Plaza Dr
St. Robert, MO 65584
Similar Pages
St. Robert 3 Bedrooms
St. Robert Apartments with Balconies
St. Robert Apartments with Garages
St. Robert Apartments with Parking
St. Robert Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Waynesville, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Lebanon, MO
St. James, MO
Rolla, MO