Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Beautiful spacious apartment in an elite neighborhood across Harvester Church - 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment for renewable Sub-lease with a great lawn and road view with good on-demand maintenance personnel 24/7. Property is less than 5 yr old due to which all the appliances such as Kitchen cabinets,plumbing,electric etc looks brand new.