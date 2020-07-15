The Soulard Market Lofts

Amenities
Welcome to Soulard Market Loft Apartments! We offer inviting, loft-style apartments in a converted, five-story former warehouse, conveniently located next to the "Historic Soulard Farmer's Market" in the heart of Soulard. Our spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom lofts have panoramic windows with spectacular views, exposed brick walls, 13' -15' timber ceilings and all of the amenities and conveniences you deserve with the ambiance of urban living. We offer exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance, to shopping, dining and entertainment options.