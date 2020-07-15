The Soulard Market Lofts

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym bbq/grill courtyard game room lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Welcome to Soulard Market Loft Apartments! We offer inviting, loft-style apartments in a converted, five-story former warehouse, conveniently located next to the "Historic Soulard Farmer's Market" in the heart of Soulard. Our spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom lofts have panoramic windows with spectacular views, exposed brick walls, 13' -15' timber ceilings and all of the amenities and conveniences you deserve with the ambiance of urban living. We offer exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance, to shopping, dining and entertainment options.