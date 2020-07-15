All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like The Soulard Market Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
The Soulard Market Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

The Soulard Market Lofts

1531 S 8th Street · (314) 463-4473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Soulard Historic District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1531 S 8th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104
Soulard Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Soulard Market Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
bbq/grill
courtyard
game room
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Welcome to Soulard Market Loft Apartments! We offer inviting, loft-style apartments in a converted, five-story former warehouse, conveniently located next to the "Historic Soulard Farmer's Market" in the heart of Soulard. Our spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom lofts have panoramic windows with spectacular views, exposed brick walls, 13' -15' timber ceilings and all of the amenities and conveniences you deserve with the ambiance of urban living. We offer exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance, to shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Soulard Market Lofts have any available units?
The Soulard Market Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Soulard Market Lofts have?
Some of The Soulard Market Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Soulard Market Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
The Soulard Market Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Soulard Market Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, The Soulard Market Lofts is pet friendly.
Does The Soulard Market Lofts offer parking?
Yes, The Soulard Market Lofts offers parking.
Does The Soulard Market Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Soulard Market Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Soulard Market Lofts have a pool?
Yes, The Soulard Market Lofts has a pool.
Does The Soulard Market Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, The Soulard Market Lofts has accessible units.
Does The Soulard Market Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Soulard Market Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Soulard Market Lofts?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl
St. Louis, MO 63108
Diplomat
3530 Miami Street
St. Louis, MO 63118
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63104
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63104
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity