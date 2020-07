Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging car wash area coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments green community guest suite key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community

Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature upon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.



We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Laurel staff if need be. Call to schedule your in person or virtual tour today!



Welcome to The Laurel Apartments! Located in the heart of Downtown St. Louis at The Mercantile Exchange, our high-rise community is the pinnacle of luxury, urban living. Our upscale apartments offer incredible amenities, high-end finishes and breathtaking views of the surrounding city. Our one and two bedroom floorplans feature ten-and-a-half foot ceilings, vinyl plank flooring, gourmet kitchens and new oak cabinetry. The Laurel is pet-friendly and smoke-free. Schedule your tour today to see why our community should be your next home.