Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub

Suson Pines Apartments has an ideal location for the nature lover and recreational enthusiast in all of us. We are a stone’s throw from Butler Lakes and a few miles from the Mississippi River. If you’re looking to spend time outdoors the closest park to us is Suson Park & Animal Farm. Sunset Country Club is in our neighborhood as well if you’re interested in golf.Come visit our apartments in South County Saint Louis and get to know the neighborhood. We are here to serve you and create a wonderful rental experience. Welcome home!At Suson Pines Apartments you can choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans crafted with your comfort in mind. We offer residents the amenities they need for a lifestyle of comfort and relaxation. Our apartment homes come standard with mini and vertical blinds, central air and heating, and a private balcony or patio! Come home to Suson Pines Apartments today!