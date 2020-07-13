All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Suson Pines

5265 Suson Hills Dr · (314) 207-0327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO 63128

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5189-G · Avail. Oct 1

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 5831-Q · Avail. Sep 17

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 5905-B · Avail. Sep 3

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5216-J · Avail. Aug 20

$785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 5244-M · Avail. Aug 27

$785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 5804-F · Avail. Aug 13

$790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Suson Pines.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
Suson Pines Apartments has an ideal location for the nature lover and recreational enthusiast in all of us. We are a stone’s throw from Butler Lakes and a few miles from the Mississippi River. If you’re looking to spend time outdoors the closest park to us is Suson Park & Animal Farm. Sunset Country Club is in our neighborhood as well if you’re interested in golf.Come visit our apartments in South County Saint Louis and get to know the neighborhood. We are here to serve you and create a wonderful rental experience. Welcome home!At Suson Pines Apartments you can choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans crafted with your comfort in mind. We offer residents the amenities they need for a lifestyle of comfort and relaxation. Our apartment homes come standard with mini and vertical blinds, central air and heating, and a private balcony or patio! Come home to Suson Pines Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Pet Regulations: Pets Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Suson Pines have any available units?
Suson Pines has 10 units available starting at $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Suson Pines have?
Some of Suson Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Suson Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Suson Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Suson Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Suson Pines is pet friendly.
Does Suson Pines offer parking?
Yes, Suson Pines offers parking.
Does Suson Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Suson Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Suson Pines have a pool?
Yes, Suson Pines has a pool.
Does Suson Pines have accessible units?
No, Suson Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Suson Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Suson Pines has units with dishwashers.
