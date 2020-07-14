Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew Cross Creek.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
green community
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Cross Creek offers spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in St. Louiss South County neighborhood of Mehlville. This suburban delight is the best of both worlds, offering a top-notch school district and the convenience of being just thirteen minutes from Downtown St. Louis! Enjoy our grassy green space or embark on an outdoor adventure at nearby Grants Farm or Jefferson Barracks Park. Take advantage of nearby boutiques and specialty stores or check out the Galleria or Plaza Frontenac for a day of premium shopping and premier restaurants. Youll love living on the other side of our beautiful storybook entrance and calling this relaxing atmosphere home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does ReNew Cross Creek have any available units?
ReNew Cross Creek has 3 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does ReNew Cross Creek have?
Some of ReNew Cross Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew Cross Creek currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew Cross Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ReNew Cross Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew Cross Creek is pet friendly.
Does ReNew Cross Creek offer parking?
Yes, ReNew Cross Creek offers parking.
Does ReNew Cross Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew Cross Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew Cross Creek have a pool?
Yes, ReNew Cross Creek has a pool.
Does ReNew Cross Creek have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew Cross Creek has accessible units.
Does ReNew Cross Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew Cross Creek has units with dishwashers.