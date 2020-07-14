Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse concierge parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments green community online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Cross Creek offers spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in St. Louiss South County neighborhood of Mehlville. This suburban delight is the best of both worlds, offering a top-notch school district and the convenience of being just thirteen minutes from Downtown St. Louis! Enjoy our grassy green space or embark on an outdoor adventure at nearby Grants Farm or Jefferson Barracks Park. Take advantage of nearby boutiques and specialty stores or check out the Galleria or Plaza Frontenac for a day of premium shopping and premier restaurants. Youll love living on the other side of our beautiful storybook entrance and calling this relaxing atmosphere home!