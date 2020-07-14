Piazza on West Pine

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!



BRAND NEW in the Central West End. Walking distance to shopping, dining, Cortex Innovation District, St. Louis University Law School and minutes from BJC Medical Center. Our community offers studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with high speed/fiber optic internet access, an amazing Saltwater Pool with Outdoor Kitchen & Poolside Grilling, 24 hour Fitness Studio, Clubroom with Business Center, and Pet Spa. Our building is controlled access and utilizes the Butterfly MX entry system for guests and deliveries. There is reserved parking in our gated lot and garages are available. Pets welcome!



Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, W/D, walk in closets, 9 ft.-10 ft. ceilings, and select units will offer patios & balconies.

