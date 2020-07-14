All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like Piazza on West Pine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
Piazza on West Pine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 PM

Piazza on West Pine

Open Now until 6pm
3939 W Pine Blvd · (314) 463-4086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Central West End Historic District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 · Avail. Oct 17

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,342

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,352

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 117 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,816

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Piazza on West Pine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!

BRAND NEW in the Central West End. Walking distance to shopping, dining, Cortex Innovation District, St. Louis University Law School and minutes from BJC Medical Center. Our community offers studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with high speed/fiber optic internet access, an amazing Saltwater Pool with Outdoor Kitchen & Poolside Grilling, 24 hour Fitness Studio, Clubroom with Business Center, and Pet Spa. Our building is controlled access and utilizes the Butterfly MX entry system for guests and deliveries. There is reserved parking in our gated lot and garages are available. Pets welcome!

Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, W/D, walk in closets, 9 ft.-10 ft. ceilings, and select units will offer patios & balconies.
Call or email tod

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Piazza on West Pine have any available units?
Piazza on West Pine has 15 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Piazza on West Pine have?
Some of Piazza on West Pine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Piazza on West Pine currently offering any rent specials?
Piazza on West Pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Piazza on West Pine pet-friendly?
Yes, Piazza on West Pine is pet friendly.
Does Piazza on West Pine offer parking?
Yes, Piazza on West Pine offers parking.
Does Piazza on West Pine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Piazza on West Pine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Piazza on West Pine have a pool?
Yes, Piazza on West Pine has a pool.
Does Piazza on West Pine have accessible units?
Yes, Piazza on West Pine has accessible units.
Does Piazza on West Pine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Piazza on West Pine has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Piazza on West Pine?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln
St. Louis, MO 63125
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave
St. Louis, MO 63119
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Lafayette Lofts
815 Ann Avenue 2D
St. Louis, MO 63104
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St
St. Louis, MO 63101
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63104

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity