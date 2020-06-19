4266 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110 Forest Park Southeast
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Large 2-bedroom townhome with 2 sitting rooms and large deck in the heart of The Grove! Large kitchen: 2 full bathrooms. Above award-winning restaurant Grace Meat + Three. Shared small fenced backyard with restaurant and Mangrove office. 2 off-street parking spots. Fully furnished. Previously an award-winning AirBNB: owned and managed by Mangrove: www.mangrovestl.com.
(RLNE5817648)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Mangrove Furnished Townhome have any available units?
Mangrove Furnished Townhome doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Mangrove Furnished Townhome have?
Some of Mangrove Furnished Townhome's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mangrove Furnished Townhome currently offering any rent specials?
Mangrove Furnished Townhome isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mangrove Furnished Townhome pet-friendly?
Yes, Mangrove Furnished Townhome is pet friendly.
Does Mangrove Furnished Townhome offer parking?
Yes, Mangrove Furnished Townhome does offer parking.
Does Mangrove Furnished Townhome have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mangrove Furnished Townhome offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mangrove Furnished Townhome have a pool?
No, Mangrove Furnished Townhome does not have a pool.
Does Mangrove Furnished Townhome have accessible units?
No, Mangrove Furnished Townhome does not have accessible units.
Does Mangrove Furnished Townhome have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mangrove Furnished Townhome has units with dishwashers.