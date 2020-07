Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access lobby media room

The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication. The Central West End boasts many great features including the 1,371-acre Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St. Louis Zoo and The Muny outdoor theatre, among many other amazing amenities. In the heart of this architecture-rich neighborhood is Hawthorne Apartments. As you walk through Hawthorne's front doors, through the lobby and around the common areas, you will sense the history of St. Louis. Hawthorne is within walking distance to fantastic dining, nightlife, entertainment, and grocery shopping.