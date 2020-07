Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range bathtub extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access volleyball court on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court cc payments online portal playground

Welcome to Hampton Gardens, a beautiful rental community located in the stunning Hill District of St. Louis. We offer pet-friendly 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes that feature plenty of space, beautiful finishes and a quiet neighborhood filled with lush greenery. Our apartments in St. Louis deliver the best in city living, while also allowing you to enjoy the beauty that Mother Nature has to offer. With the perfect location in historic Hill District, you’ll be proud to call Hampton Gardens your home.



If you’re interested in hearing more about these beautiful apartments in St. Louis, MO, contact our friendly staff today. We’re here to answer any questions and help you get started on making Hampton Gardens your new home.