Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court cc payments courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. The GW Loft Apartments and retail complex at 2615 Washington Avenue is the premiere destination in the West Washington Loft District. Situated on the northwest corner of Washington and Jefferson, the GW Loft Apartments brightly colored exteriors will add to the pulse of this exciting neighborhood and all sides of the five story-building offer spectacular views of the downtown skyline. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces, the area is also a connector to Grand Center and conveniently located near Interstate 40 and the corporate headquarters of Wells Fargo Advisors, one of St. Louis' largest employers.



As a Resident you can walk to local breweries and restaurants. GW Loft Apartments is just minutes from Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis University Hospital and both the SLU and WASH-U Campuses. Students, if you are looking to live close to campus but not on campus or at the campus prices, this is the place for you!