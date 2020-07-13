All apartments in St. Louis
GW Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

GW Lofts

2615 Washington Ave ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One month free with 13 month lease for July.
Location

2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,015

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,024

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,365

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from GW Lofts.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bocce court
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. The GW Loft Apartments and retail complex at 2615 Washington Avenue is the premiere destination in the West Washington Loft District. Situated on the northwest corner of Washington and Jefferson, the GW Loft Apartments brightly colored exteriors will add to the pulse of this exciting neighborhood and all sides of the five story-building offer spectacular views of the downtown skyline. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces, the area is also a connector to Grand Center and conveniently located near Interstate 40 and the corporate headquarters of Wells Fargo Advisors, one of St. Louis' largest employers.

As a Resident you can walk to local breweries and restaurants. GW Loft Apartments is just minutes from Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis University Hospital and both the SLU and WASH-U Campuses.  Students, if you are looking to live close to campus but not on campus or at the campus prices, this is the place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does GW Lofts have any available units?
GW Lofts has 5 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does GW Lofts have?
Some of GW Lofts's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is GW Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
GW Lofts is offering the following rent specials: One month free with 13 month lease for July.
Is GW Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, GW Lofts is pet friendly.
Does GW Lofts offer parking?
Yes, GW Lofts offers parking.
Does GW Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, GW Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does GW Lofts have a pool?
No, GW Lofts does not have a pool.
Does GW Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, GW Lofts has accessible units.
Does GW Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, GW Lofts has units with dishwashers.
