Diplomat
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:22 AM

Diplomat

3530 Miami Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3530 Miami Street, St. Louis, MO 63118
Gravois Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 616 · Avail. now

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Diplomat.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
lobby
online portal
We’re only blocks away from Tower Grove, where you can dine from a wide array of international cuisine restaurants, chill out at one of the many coffee houses or tea rooms, shop at the local farmer’s market , take in the neighborhood’s bustling nightlife or just enjoy a lazy stroll at Tower Grove Park.
Spacious and fully renovated studios and 1 Bedroom units, including new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new kitchen cabinets, and new appliances.
Imagine, Just being a short walk from experiencing a neighborhood that many have called: The Heart of St. Louis”!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Diplomat have any available units?
Diplomat has 2 units available starting at $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Diplomat have?
Some of Diplomat's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Diplomat currently offering any rent specials?
Diplomat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Diplomat pet-friendly?
Yes, Diplomat is pet friendly.
Does Diplomat offer parking?
Yes, Diplomat offers parking.
Does Diplomat have units with washers and dryers?
No, Diplomat does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Diplomat have a pool?
No, Diplomat does not have a pool.
Does Diplomat have accessible units?
No, Diplomat does not have accessible units.
Does Diplomat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Diplomat has units with dishwashers.
