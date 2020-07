Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access clubhouse

In-person tours by appointment.







Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments. Relax in your spacious one or two bedroom garden-style apartment or experience the abundance of attractions, shopping and entertainment, all within minutes of your doorstep. Our cozy community offers comfortable amenities and features sure to make you feel at home. Discover the lifestyle you’ve always wanted at a price you can afford. Your urban sanctuary awaits you.