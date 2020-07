Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning e-payments online portal

Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority. With our renovation now complete, you will appreciate the energy efficient windows, thermal siding, additional lighting and more. Professionally landscaped grounds and additional parking are just a few updates you will enjoy. You can have it all at Canfield Green. Award-winning on-site management and maintenance, resident activities, walking & jogging trails, 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center, easy access to public transportation and highways, resident referral program, student and military discount programs and on-line rent payment are a few of the benefits of living at Canfield Green.