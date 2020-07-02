All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Bevo

3931 Magnolia Avenue · (314) 668-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3931 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Shaw Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom/1Bath A-1

$655

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

1 Bedroom/1Bath B-1

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

1 Bedroom/1Bath C-1

$705

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom/1 Bath A-1

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bevo.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in South St. Louis, bounded by Grand, Magnolia, Kingshighway and Arsenal streets in the historic Tower Grove Park neighborhood near the Missouri Botanical Gardens. Live just minutes from downtown St. Louis with easy access to highways 40, 44 and 55. The Hill, the South Grand District and St. Louis University are all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $35, Married Couple: $45
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bevo have any available units?
Bevo offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $655 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $750. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Bevo have?
Some of Bevo's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bevo currently offering any rent specials?
Bevo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bevo pet-friendly?
Yes, Bevo is pet friendly.
Does Bevo offer parking?
Yes, Bevo offers parking.
Does Bevo have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bevo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bevo have a pool?
No, Bevo does not have a pool.
Does Bevo have accessible units?
No, Bevo does not have accessible units.
Does Bevo have units with dishwashers?
No, Bevo does not have units with dishwashers.
