Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:50 AM

5858 Nina Plaza

5858 Nina Place · (314) 276-8421
Location

5858 Nina Place, St. Louis, MO 63112
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
1st floor condo unit near Washington University and Forest Park! 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with private study, fireplace and eat-in kitchen. Spacious living room and plenty of storage space make this great central location perfect for anyone looking for a vibrant urban community. This is a pet free unit. In unit washer and dryer for use. Water, Sewer and Trash are provided. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric. One secure - gated designated parking space. Qualifications: Income of 3 times the rent, no evictions, and a clean background check. Preferred credit score of 550 or higher. Costs: Applications are $45 per adult and can be done online at www.renterswarehouse.com. 1st months rent, security deposit, and administration fee of $150 are due at lease signing. Jonathan Manley Renters Warehouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5858 Nina Plaza have any available units?
5858 Nina Plaza has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5858 Nina Plaza have?
Some of 5858 Nina Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5858 Nina Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
5858 Nina Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5858 Nina Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 5858 Nina Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5858 Nina Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 5858 Nina Plaza does offer parking.
Does 5858 Nina Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5858 Nina Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5858 Nina Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 5858 Nina Plaza has a pool.
Does 5858 Nina Plaza have accessible units?
No, 5858 Nina Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 5858 Nina Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 5858 Nina Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
