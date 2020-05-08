5858 Nina Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool

1st floor condo unit near Washington University and Forest Park! 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with private study, fireplace and eat-in kitchen. Spacious living room and plenty of storage space make this great central location perfect for anyone looking for a vibrant urban community. This is a pet free unit. In unit washer and dryer for use. Water, Sewer and Trash are provided. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric. One secure - gated designated parking space. Qualifications: Income of 3 times the rent, no evictions, and a clean background check. Preferred credit score of 550 or higher. Costs: Applications are $45 per adult and can be done online at www.renterswarehouse.com. 1st months rent, security deposit, and administration fee of $150 are due at lease signing. Jonathan Manley Renters Warehouse