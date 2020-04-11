5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D

Amenities

Complete remodel! BEAUTIFUL LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH! Perfect for students!



This Apartment has it ALL! In this secure building, this unit features a 1 secure parking spot, washer and dryer in the unit! Professionally managed.



Located in the West End, next to central west end , SLU and WSU. This unit is perfect for professionals or college students looking for a convenient location. Located within 5 miles of 2 major Interstates! Exploring the numerous attractions in the St. Louis area will be quick and easy! Do not miss out on this wonderful place to live!

Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 1 pet max)



QUALIFICATIONS:

No evictions in the past 5 years

No felonies in the past 5 years

Income must be at least 3 x the rent.



***Additional $40/month towards water, sewer and trash, maintenance, . TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS AND ELECTRIC***

INCLUDED IN RENT:

-Washer and Dryer

-Secure parking

-Secured Building



