Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM

5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D

5855 Washington Boulevard · (314) 626-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5855 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63112
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Complete remodel! BEAUTIFUL LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH! Perfect for students!

This Apartment has it ALL! In this secure building, this unit features a 1 secure parking spot, washer and dryer in the unit! Professionally managed.

Located in the West End, next to central west end , SLU and WSU. This unit is perfect for professionals or college students looking for a convenient location. Located within 5 miles of 2 major Interstates! Exploring the numerous attractions in the St. Louis area will be quick and easy! Do not miss out on this wonderful place to live!
Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 1 pet max)

QUALIFICATIONS:
No evictions in the past 5 years
No felonies in the past 5 years
Income must be at least 3 x the rent.

***Additional $40/month towards water, sewer and trash, maintenance, . TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS AND ELECTRIC***
INCLUDED IN RENT:
-Washer and Dryer
-Secure parking
-Secured Building

To apply and for showings please visit our website at www.stlsmartrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D have any available units?
5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D currently offering any rent specials?
5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D is pet friendly.
Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D offer parking?
Yes, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D does offer parking.
Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D have a pool?
No, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D does not have a pool.
Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D have accessible units?
No, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D does not have accessible units.
Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D have units with dishwashers?
No, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D have units with air conditioning?
No, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D does not have units with air conditioning.
