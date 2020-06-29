All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D

5855 Washington Boulevard · (314) 626-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5855 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63112
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Complete remodel! BEAUTIFUL LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH! Perfect for students!

This Apartment has it ALL! In this secure building, this unit features a 1 secure parking spot, washer and dryer in the unit! Professionally managed.

Located in the West End, next to central west end , SLU and WSU. This unit is perfect for professionals or college students looking for a convenient location. Located within 5 miles of 2 major Interstates! Exploring the numerous attractions in the St. Louis area will be quick and easy! Do not miss out on this wonderful place to live!
Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 1 pet max)

QUALIFICATIONS:
No evictions in the past 5 years
No felonies in the past 5 years
Income must be at least 3 x the rent.

***Additional $50/month towards water, sewer and trash, maintenance, . TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS AND ELECTRIC***
INCLUDED IN RENT:
-Washer and Dryer
-Secure parking
-Secured Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D have any available units?
5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D currently offering any rent specials?
5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D is pet friendly.
Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D offer parking?
Yes, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D offers parking.
Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D have a pool?
No, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D does not have a pool.
Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D have accessible units?
No, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D does not have accessible units.
Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D have units with dishwashers?
No, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D have units with air conditioning?
No, 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave
St. Louis, MO 63108
Oak Park Apartments
6226 Oakland Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Georgian Court
5660 Kingsbury Ave
St. Louis, MO 63112
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road
St. Louis, MO 63132
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd
St. Louis, MO 63136
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63104

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity