5630 Pershing Avenue

Amenities
Totally turn key for this delightful updated 1 bedroom condo, quick move in, spacious living and dining area leading to the south facing view balcony. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, pantry, stainless appliances, refrigerator included, ceramic tile floors. Enjoy privacy and a good night's sleep in the spacious bedroom with ample closet space.
Location, location, location! walking distance to the beautiful Forest Park, shops, Metro Link. 1 gated parking space. sorry, no pets.