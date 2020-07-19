All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 5630 Pershing Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
5630 Pershing Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

5630 Pershing Avenue

5630 Pershing Avenue · (314) 878-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
DeBaliviere Place
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5630 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63112
DeBaliviere Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Totally turn key for this delightful updated 1 bedroom condo, quick move in, spacious living and dining area leading to the south facing view balcony. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, pantry, stainless appliances, refrigerator included, ceramic tile floors. Enjoy privacy and a good night's sleep in the spacious bedroom with ample closet space.
Location, location, location! walking distance to the beautiful Forest Park, shops, Metro Link. 1 gated parking space. sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Pershing Avenue have any available units?
5630 Pershing Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 Pershing Avenue have?
Some of 5630 Pershing Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Pershing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Pershing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Pershing Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5630 Pershing Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5630 Pershing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Pershing Avenue offers parking.
Does 5630 Pershing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Pershing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Pershing Avenue have a pool?
No, 5630 Pershing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5630 Pershing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5630 Pershing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Pershing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5630 Pershing Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5630 Pershing Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr
St. Louis, MO 63122
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave
St. Louis, MO 63119
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl
St. Louis, MO 63108
Diplomat
3530 Miami Street
St. Louis, MO 63118
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63112
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity