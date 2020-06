Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Please call (314) 553-9176 to inquire.



1 Bedroom, 1 Bath. No pets, No Smoking.



To apply go to bit.ly/compassrentalapp

To schedule a showing please call 314-553-9176

An application is required of any occupants above 18 years of age. Application Fee $30.00. Income must be three times more than rent. Please call with any questions.