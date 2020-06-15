All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 5347 Arsenal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
5347 Arsenal
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:50 PM

5347 Arsenal

5347 Arsenal Street · (314) 775-2050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5347 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63139
Southwest Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Super cute, all electric 1 bedroom/1 bathroom second-floor apartment located in desirable South City community Southwest Gardens. Walking distance to The Trophy Room and South City YMCA. Location offers easy access to grocery stores, Tower Grove Park, public transit and south side favorite Cafe Royal. The apartment enters into a large living area with hardwood floors and natural light. Galley style kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, built-in microwave, huge sink and white subway tile. Bathroom has also been updated with trendy white and gray tile work, new tub and new light fixtures. Bedroom also has gorgeous hardwood floors, and is large enough for a king size bed. Two closets in bedroom and one large hall closet offer ample storage. More storage is located in basement locker as is coin-operated laundry. Off street parking is located behind the building and is first come first serve. Additional $25/month guarantees you a parking spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5347 Arsenal have any available units?
5347 Arsenal has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5347 Arsenal have?
Some of 5347 Arsenal's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5347 Arsenal currently offering any rent specials?
5347 Arsenal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5347 Arsenal pet-friendly?
No, 5347 Arsenal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5347 Arsenal offer parking?
Yes, 5347 Arsenal does offer parking.
Does 5347 Arsenal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5347 Arsenal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5347 Arsenal have a pool?
No, 5347 Arsenal does not have a pool.
Does 5347 Arsenal have accessible units?
No, 5347 Arsenal does not have accessible units.
Does 5347 Arsenal have units with dishwashers?
No, 5347 Arsenal does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5347 Arsenal?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr
St. Louis, MO 63128
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr
St. Louis, MO 63122
Ventana
1207 Washington Ave
St. Louis, MO 63103
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl
St. Louis, MO 63108
Lafayette Lofts
815 Ann Avenue 2D
St. Louis, MO 63104
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Tower Grove Townhomes
4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101
St. Louis, MO 63110
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street
St. Louis, MO 63101

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity