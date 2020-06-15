5347 Arsenal

Amenities

Super cute, all electric 1 bedroom/1 bathroom second-floor apartment located in desirable South City community Southwest Gardens. Walking distance to The Trophy Room and South City YMCA. Location offers easy access to grocery stores, Tower Grove Park, public transit and south side favorite Cafe Royal. The apartment enters into a large living area with hardwood floors and natural light. Galley style kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, built-in microwave, huge sink and white subway tile. Bathroom has also been updated with trendy white and gray tile work, new tub and new light fixtures. Bedroom also has gorgeous hardwood floors, and is large enough for a king size bed. Two closets in bedroom and one large hall closet offer ample storage. More storage is located in basement locker as is coin-operated laundry. Off street parking is located behind the building and is first come first serve. Additional $25/month guarantees you a parking spot.