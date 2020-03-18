All apartments in St. Louis
5203 Pattison Avenue
5203 Pattison Avenue

5203 Pattison Avenue · (314) 269-0582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5203 Pattison Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
The Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
internet access
3/4 furnished and newly renovated 2BR/1Bath loft, complete with queen master bed, full-over-queen bunk bed, (sleeps 4-6), 13 foot high ceilings, all new kitchen appliances, polished concrete counters, slate bathroom, spacious yard, 62" Television, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer, and INCLUDING all Utilities and Internet!!!!

REALLY? REALLY!!!!!

This is normally a VERY popular AirBnB that brings in up to $120/night. Due to the COVID crisis, I am TEMPORARILY offering this amazing space for a fraction of its value. It comes with cooking gear, linens, heck, I'll even throw in some precious rolls of TP to get you started!

Price INCLUDES all utilities!!!! Electric, internet, water, sewer, trash. The price you see is the TOTAL cost you will pay, except for your own food.

For larger families, may consider doing a 2-fer deal with the upper unit, which is the same design and size, but with a full-over-queen bunk bed/sleeps 4-5 ppl

5 minutes drive to BJC/Forest Park
10-15 minutes drive to central Wash U campus
5-10 minutes drive to Botanical Gardens/Shaw area
2-minute walk to Shaw's Coffee shop and Viviano Grocery
6-minute drive to Schnucks' near Tower Grove
And of course....ALL of the great comfort food pick-up and delivery options still available in The Hill!!!!!

This will go FAST!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5203-pattison-ave-st-louis-mo-63110-usa-unit-a/6c369c0d-44fc-4fb4-98a4-4794ae8f1251

(RLNE5681207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 Pattison Avenue have any available units?
5203 Pattison Avenue has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 Pattison Avenue have?
Some of 5203 Pattison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 Pattison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Pattison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Pattison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5203 Pattison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5203 Pattison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5203 Pattison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5203 Pattison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5203 Pattison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Pattison Avenue have a pool?
No, 5203 Pattison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5203 Pattison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5203 Pattison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Pattison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 Pattison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
