5203 Pattison Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking internet access

3/4 furnished and newly renovated 2BR/1Bath loft, complete with queen master bed, full-over-queen bunk bed, (sleeps 4-6), 13 foot high ceilings, all new kitchen appliances, polished concrete counters, slate bathroom, spacious yard, 62" Television, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer, and INCLUDING all Utilities and Internet!!!!



REALLY? REALLY!!!!!



This is normally a VERY popular AirBnB that brings in up to $120/night. Due to the COVID crisis, I am TEMPORARILY offering this amazing space for a fraction of its value. It comes with cooking gear, linens, heck, I'll even throw in some precious rolls of TP to get you started!



Price INCLUDES all utilities!!!! Electric, internet, water, sewer, trash. The price you see is the TOTAL cost you will pay, except for your own food.



For larger families, may consider doing a 2-fer deal with the upper unit, which is the same design and size, but with a full-over-queen bunk bed/sleeps 4-5 ppl



5 minutes drive to BJC/Forest Park

10-15 minutes drive to central Wash U campus

5-10 minutes drive to Botanical Gardens/Shaw area

2-minute walk to Shaw's Coffee shop and Viviano Grocery

6-minute drive to Schnucks' near Tower Grove

And of course....ALL of the great comfort food pick-up and delivery options still available in The Hill!!!!!



This will go FAST!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5203-pattison-ave-st-louis-mo-63110-usa-unit-a/6c369c0d-44fc-4fb4-98a4-4794ae8f1251



(RLNE5681207)