5011 Idaho

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Interior Features:



Nice spacious 1 plus bedroom 1 bath 2 family unit with hardwood floors through out and a extra back room! This 1st floor 1 bedroom includes built in bookshelves in the living room, nice sized dinning room and a small office or possible baby bedroom. Gas stove and refrigerator in an eat in kitchen with plenty of closet space/cabinet space, and new paint. Ceiling fans in every room and a nice enclosed back porch off the kitchen area. Very nicely updated bathroom with full shower/bath. This unit has central a/c and washer/dryer hookups in basement. Only allowing one cat no other pets! No smoking in this unit. NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 1ST! Pictures taken after 10 year tenant moved out unit will be painted!



Pet Policy:



Pets ok with application approval, only one cat, additional deposit and/or pet rent may be required. Typical $25 pet rent/$300 deposit



Additional Info:



$40/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.



Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:



Applications are $42 for each additional adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications.



Other Listings:



Exterior Features:



Great brick 2 family building and well maintained landscaping and fence in backyard area with a charming brick patio and off-street parking.



Community:



Very nice quiet block. Very close to Grand and 55 with easy access to many restaurants and shopping venues near Carondelet.