Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:10 AM

5011 Idaho

5011 Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5011 Idaho Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63111
Dutchtown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Interior Features:

Nice spacious 1 plus bedroom 1 bath 2 family unit with hardwood floors through out and a extra back room! This 1st floor 1 bedroom includes built in bookshelves in the living room, nice sized dinning room  and a small office or possible baby  bedroom.  Gas stove and refrigerator in an eat in kitchen with plenty of closet space/cabinet space,  and new paint.  Ceiling fans in every room and a nice enclosed back porch off the kitchen area.  Very nicely updated bathroom with full shower/bath.  This unit has central a/c and washer/dryer hookups in basement. Only allowing one cat no other pets! No smoking in this unit. NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 1ST! Pictures taken after 10 year tenant moved out unit will be painted!

Pet Policy:

Pets ok with application approval, only one cat, additional deposit and/or pet rent may be required. Typical $25 pet rent/$300 deposit

Additional Info:

$40/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.

Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:

Applications are $42 for each additional adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications.

Other Listings:

To view our other listings copy and paste this into your browser "findstlouishomes.com/available-rentals/"
Exterior Features:

Great brick 2 family building and well maintained landscaping and fence in backyard area with a charming brick patio and off-street parking.

Community:

Very nice quiet block. Very close to Grand and 55 with easy access to many restaurants and shopping venues near Carondelet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Idaho have any available units?
5011 Idaho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 Idaho have?
Some of 5011 Idaho's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Idaho currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Idaho isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Idaho pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 Idaho is pet friendly.
Does 5011 Idaho offer parking?
Yes, 5011 Idaho does offer parking.
Does 5011 Idaho have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 Idaho does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Idaho have a pool?
No, 5011 Idaho does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Idaho have accessible units?
No, 5011 Idaho does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Idaho have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 Idaho does not have units with dishwashers.
