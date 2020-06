Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Trendy updated 2 bedroom, steps to TG park - Property Id: 293821



Fresh updates through out this charming south city apartment. Less than two blocks to tower grove park. Quite one way street has very little traffic. So close to both highways you'll be able to sleep in before work! Backyard ready for summer BBQs. Laundry in basement. Some originals fixtures and wood work add a nice touch. Don't delay!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293821

Property Id 293821



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5832558)