4947 Laclede Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

PRE-LEASING this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the Central West End! Whether you like to eat, play, or shop, the CWE is just the place for you! Located within walking distance to Children's Hospital, Barnes Jewish and Forest Park. Don't miss the chance to live in this lively neighborhood full of exciting things to see and do!



Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas. Water, Sewer and Trash all INCLUDED in the monthly rent.



Our condos also include the following appliances: dishwasher, freezer, microwave, Range/Oven and refrigerator!



Call Today and get Pre-Approved!