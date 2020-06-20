All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:06 PM

4947 Laclede Ave.

4947 Laclede Avenue · (314) 395-8018
Location

4947 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PRE-LEASING this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the Central West End! Whether you like to eat, play, or shop, the CWE is just the place for you! Located within walking distance to Children's Hospital, Barnes Jewish and Forest Park. Don't miss the chance to live in this lively neighborhood full of exciting things to see and do!

Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas. Water, Sewer and Trash all INCLUDED in the monthly rent.

Our condos also include the following appliances: dishwasher, freezer, microwave, Range/Oven and refrigerator!

Call Today and get Pre-Approved!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4947 Laclede Ave. have any available units?
4947 Laclede Ave. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4947 Laclede Ave. have?
Some of 4947 Laclede Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4947 Laclede Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4947 Laclede Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4947 Laclede Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4947 Laclede Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4947 Laclede Ave. offer parking?
No, 4947 Laclede Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4947 Laclede Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4947 Laclede Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4947 Laclede Ave. have a pool?
No, 4947 Laclede Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4947 Laclede Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4947 Laclede Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4947 Laclede Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4947 Laclede Ave. has units with dishwashers.
