Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:31 AM

4909 Laclede Avenue

4909 Laclede Avenue · (314) 222-0065
Location

4909 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2002 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
This stunning 20th Floor Unit in the sought after Park East Tower has been completely remodeled and furnished by Jacob Laws Interior Design. (Detailed Description by Jacob Laws available by request). Upon entry you're greeted to an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors and a spectacular eat in kitchen by Beck/Allen. The spacious master suite includes a large walk in closet along with separate shower and tub and additional terrace. The 2nd bedroom is a flexible space that can be used as office or bedroom with a walk in closet. Additional features include an additional full bath along with washer and dryer. 1-2 parking space(s) is included in the attached garage, additional storage space, along with access to pool, fitness center, fireside room, guest suite and a 24 hour doorman. All of this with close proximity to Forest Park and all the great shops and restaurants within the Central West End. **Available July 1st**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Laclede Avenue have any available units?
4909 Laclede Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Laclede Avenue have?
Some of 4909 Laclede Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Laclede Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Laclede Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Laclede Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Laclede Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4909 Laclede Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4909 Laclede Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4909 Laclede Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4909 Laclede Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Laclede Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4909 Laclede Avenue has a pool.
Does 4909 Laclede Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4909 Laclede Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Laclede Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 Laclede Avenue has units with dishwashers.
