4909 Laclede Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

This stunning 20th Floor Unit in the sought after Park East Tower has been completely remodeled and furnished by Jacob Laws Interior Design. (Detailed Description by Jacob Laws available by request). Upon entry you're greeted to an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors and a spectacular eat in kitchen by Beck/Allen. The spacious master suite includes a large walk in closet along with separate shower and tub and additional terrace. The 2nd bedroom is a flexible space that can be used as office or bedroom with a walk in closet. Additional features include an additional full bath along with washer and dryer. 1-2 parking space(s) is included in the attached garage, additional storage space, along with access to pool, fitness center, fireside room, guest suite and a 24 hour doorman. All of this with close proximity to Forest Park and all the great shops and restaurants within the Central West End. **Available July 1st**