4716 Macklind Ave # 12

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking internet access

Security Deposit Special!! $500.00 security deposit for qualified applicants! Spectacular conversion of a beautiful church/school building into luxury apartments in the thriving Macklind business district. Everything is brand new including custom kitchens, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. There are updated bathrooms, new laminate flooring and fixtures All units come with a washer and dryer and wi-fi is provided at no charge. This is a secured building with an elevator. Parking spots will be reserved for this building on the street in front. This unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units are available here all with the same spectacular finishes! St. Louis City Schools. Longer leases are welcome! Thank you for your interest in this rental! We look forward to working with you! Please submit your information and Tenant Turner will be reaching out to you.



Virtual Tour: MACKLIND SCHOOL HOUSE



If the link is not clickable, copy and paste this into your browser for a tour: https://tours.pixvid.net/1618186?idx=1