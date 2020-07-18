All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:24 PM

4716 Macklind Ave # 12

4716 Macklind Ave · (417) 815-4830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4716 Macklind Ave, St. Louis, MO 63109
Southampton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
internet access
Security Deposit Special!! $500.00 security deposit for qualified applicants! Spectacular conversion of a beautiful church/school building into luxury apartments in the thriving Macklind business district. Everything is brand new including custom kitchens, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. There are updated bathrooms, new laminate flooring and fixtures All units come with a washer and dryer and wi-fi is provided at no charge. This is a secured building with an elevator. Parking spots will be reserved for this building on the street in front. This unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units are available here all with the same spectacular finishes! St. Louis City Schools. Longer leases are welcome! Thank you for your interest in this rental! We look forward to working with you! Please submit your information and Tenant Turner will be reaching out to you.

Virtual Tour: MACKLIND SCHOOL HOUSE

If the link is not clickable, copy and paste this into your browser for a tour: https://tours.pixvid.net/1618186?idx=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 have any available units?
4716 Macklind Ave # 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 have?
Some of 4716 Macklind Ave # 12's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Macklind Ave # 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 is pet friendly.
Does 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 offers parking.
Does 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 have a pool?
No, 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 have accessible units?
No, 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 Macklind Ave # 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
