4558 Varrelmann Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

SUPER CLEAN Lovely 1-Bedroom apartment in the Bevo Mill neighborhood with Off-Street Parking in the rear.



Freshly painted, new kitchen flooring and light fixtures in bedroom and bath, 10 Foot ceilings give this unit a light and airy feel. Kitchen is large enough to put a small table in for a eat in kitchen.



Central Heat with window unit AC. Central Air coming soon.



It's on a quiet street and a short walk to public transportation right off Gravois.



Full basement, a place to store your extra items.



Living Room 11'8 x 9'2

Bedroom 13'4 x 15'2

Kitchen 12'11 x 11'5



Water, Sewer and Trash included with rent.

Nice Brick 2 Family Flat in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. Close to public transportation, restaurants and stores.