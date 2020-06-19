4558 Varrelmann Avenue

Amenities
SUPER CLEAN Lovely 1-Bedroom apartment in the Bevo Mill neighborhood with Off-Street Parking in the rear.
Freshly painted, new kitchen flooring and light fixtures in bedroom and bath, 10 Foot ceilings give this unit a light and airy feel. Kitchen is large enough to put a small table in for a eat in kitchen.
Central Heat with window unit AC. Central Air coming soon.
It's on a quiet street and a short walk to public transportation right off Gravois.
Full basement, a place to store your extra items.
Living Room 11'8 x 9'2
Bedroom 13'4 x 15'2
Kitchen 12'11 x 11'5
Water, Sewer and Trash included with rent.
Nice Brick 2 Family Flat in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. Close to public transportation, restaurants and stores.