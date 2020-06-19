All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 4558 Varrelmann Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
4558 Varrelmann Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:24 AM

4558 Varrelmann Avenue

4558 Varrelmann Avenue · (314) 619-9647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4558 Varrelmann Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63116
Bevo Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
SUPER CLEAN Lovely 1-Bedroom apartment in the Bevo Mill neighborhood with Off-Street Parking in the rear.

Freshly painted, new kitchen flooring and light fixtures in bedroom and bath, 10 Foot ceilings give this unit a light and airy feel. Kitchen is large enough to put a small table in for a eat in kitchen.

Central Heat with window unit AC. Central Air coming soon.

It's on a quiet street and a short walk to public transportation right off Gravois.

Full basement, a place to store your extra items.

Living Room 11'8 x 9'2
Bedroom 13'4 x 15'2
Kitchen 12'11 x 11'5

Water, Sewer and Trash included with rent.
Nice Brick 2 Family Flat in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. Close to public transportation, restaurants and stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4558 Varrelmann Avenue have any available units?
4558 Varrelmann Avenue has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4558 Varrelmann Avenue have?
Some of 4558 Varrelmann Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4558 Varrelmann Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4558 Varrelmann Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4558 Varrelmann Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4558 Varrelmann Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4558 Varrelmann Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4558 Varrelmann Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4558 Varrelmann Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4558 Varrelmann Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4558 Varrelmann Avenue have a pool?
No, 4558 Varrelmann Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4558 Varrelmann Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4558 Varrelmann Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4558 Varrelmann Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4558 Varrelmann Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4558 Varrelmann Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr
St. Louis, MO 63122
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Oak Park Apartments
6226 Oakland Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63112
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street
St. Louis, MO 63102
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl
St. Louis, MO 63139

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity