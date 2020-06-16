All apartments in St. Louis
4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F

4547 Wichita Avenue · (314) 644-7746
Location

4547 Wichita Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Forest Park Southeast

Price and availability

Amenities

4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F Available 07/01/20 Newly renovated Modern 2 bedroom in the Grove!! Perfect for students and/or Wash U/SLU employees! - If you are a young professional, trainee, post-doc, work at the Wash U/SLU campuses or would just like to be the first to live in a newly rehabbed modern independent unit, with a back yard, located in the heart of vibrant Grove neighborhood - look no further!

This apartment was just beautifully renovated and features 10 foot ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. There are two large bedrooms. There are also two full bathrooms with showers and tubs, one of which is the master bedroom's. The modern kitchen opens to the dining room and living room with new counter tops, new appliances (gas range/stove, 25 cf refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher), spot lighting and a lot of storage space in the newer cabinets. There is also personal full size washer/drier in the basement with additional storage, new thermal windows, plenty of closet space and a private porch off the master bedroom.

As a two family house, it has a back yard, and is located on a dead-end street (no through traffic). Yet, it is 2-3 blocks walking distance to everything the Grove has to offer: Barnes Jewish (BJC), Washington University Medical Center (Wash U Med school), Forest Park, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Goldfarb Nursing School, New Biomedical Research Complex, metro-link, shopping, dining (Various Ethnic Cuisine), nightlife (Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, Sanctuaria, etc) and recreation.

Here is the link to take the virtual tour.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/11qcKvoqieZQ1bA0WI1KQXQrNuk6jLbJd/view?usp=sharing

Application Process:
- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee
- credit check
- background check
- landlord check/references
- proof of income

-Pets allowed on a case by case basis-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F have any available units?
4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F have?
Some of 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F currently offering any rent specials?
4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F is pet friendly.
Does 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F offer parking?
No, 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F does not offer parking.
Does 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F have a pool?
No, 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F does not have a pool.
Does 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F have accessible units?
No, 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F has units with dishwashers.
