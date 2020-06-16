Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

4547 Wichita 1F - 4547 Wichita 1F Available 07/01/20 Newly renovated Modern 2 bedroom in the Grove!! Perfect for students and/or Wash U/SLU employees! - If you are a young professional, trainee, post-doc, work at the Wash U/SLU campuses or would just like to be the first to live in a newly rehabbed modern independent unit, with a back yard, located in the heart of vibrant Grove neighborhood - look no further!



This apartment was just beautifully renovated and features 10 foot ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. There are two large bedrooms. There are also two full bathrooms with showers and tubs, one of which is the master bedroom's. The modern kitchen opens to the dining room and living room with new counter tops, new appliances (gas range/stove, 25 cf refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher), spot lighting and a lot of storage space in the newer cabinets. There is also personal full size washer/drier in the basement with additional storage, new thermal windows, plenty of closet space and a private porch off the master bedroom.



As a two family house, it has a back yard, and is located on a dead-end street (no through traffic). Yet, it is 2-3 blocks walking distance to everything the Grove has to offer: Barnes Jewish (BJC), Washington University Medical Center (Wash U Med school), Forest Park, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Goldfarb Nursing School, New Biomedical Research Complex, metro-link, shopping, dining (Various Ethnic Cuisine), nightlife (Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, Sanctuaria, etc) and recreation.



Here is the link to take the virtual tour.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/11qcKvoqieZQ1bA0WI1KQXQrNuk6jLbJd/view?usp=sharing



Application Process:

- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee

- credit check

- background check

- landlord check/references

- proof of income



-Pets allowed on a case by case basis-



(RLNE4825331)