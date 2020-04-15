All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated May 23 2020

4523 Gravois Avenue - 302

4523 Gravois Avenue · (314) 626-8846
Location

4523 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63116
Bevo Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking





Enjoy city living without the high price tag!! Living here you can sleep a little longer, with the highway less than 3 minutes away , getting to work in the AM will be a breeze This open studio unit has hardwood floors, a floorplan with kitchen and bathroom separated from the main living area. Off street parking included in price, secure building with appliances -stove and fridge included.

Online tenant portal is user friendly and we make repairs FAST! app fee= $30

Application is processed 24 hours after completed, everything is done online @ stlsmartrentals.com

WATER SEWER TRASH AND GAS IS $40 MONTHLY AND NOT INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE LISTED. PLUS ELECTRIC BILL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 have any available units?
4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 has a unit available for $499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 have?
Some of 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 is pet friendly.
Does 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 offer parking?
Yes, 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 does offer parking.
Does 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 have a pool?
No, 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 have accessible units?
No, 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 Gravois Avenue - 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
