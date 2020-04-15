4523 Gravois Avenue - 302

Amenities

hardwood floors oven range refrigerator cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Enjoy city living without the high price tag!! Living here you can sleep a little longer, with the highway less than 3 minutes away , getting to work in the AM will be a breeze This open studio unit has hardwood floors, a floorplan with kitchen and bathroom separated from the main living area. Off street parking included in price, secure building with appliances -stove and fridge included.



Online tenant portal is user friendly and we make repairs FAST! app fee= $30



Application is processed 24 hours after completed, everything is done online @ stlsmartrentals.com



WATER SEWER TRASH AND GAS IS $40 MONTHLY AND NOT INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE LISTED. PLUS ELECTRIC BILL